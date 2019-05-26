The European Union Parliament elections started yesterday and will continue until this Sunday.

Hundreds of parties from 28 EU member states have fielded their candidates for 751 seats in the parliament.

While the spotlight is on far-right and Eurosceptic parties, and how they will perform in the elections, there are so-called ‘minority parties’ in the fray as well.

One of them is the Dutch Party or Denk Movement. Denk means ‘think’ in Dutch and ‘equality’ in Turkish.

The party was founded in February 2015, after two parliamentarians, Tunahan Kuzu and Selcuk Ozturk of the Dutch National Assembly, resigned from the Labour Party in November 2015.

Consolidation of the party in 2017 Dutch elections

"New Netherlands received a vote in the Lower House today," said group leader Kuzu after his brand new Denk party won three seats in the national assembly. Respect for all Dutch people and vigorously fighting discrimination are the founding principles of the party, according to a Dutch newspaper.

The party received 2.1 percent of the vote in the 2017 Dutch national elections, and three of its candidates entered parliament. The two former Labour Party MP’s could re-enter the parliament under the Denk Party. The party won a third seat and its third MP became Farid Azarkan.

Since then the party's vote share increased to 12 percent, covering different regions of the Netherlands. It's fast becoming popular among Dutch citizens born to immigrant parents.

With more than 3,000 members, the party espouses the ideas of multiculturalism, social democracy and minority rights.

"The turnout at these elections is always quite low in the Netherlands. It is therefore important that the turnout of the people who support DENK does not decrease," party spokesperson Serkan Soytekin tells TRT World.