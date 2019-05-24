At least one person was killed and more than a dozen injured by a blast at a mosque in south-western Pakistan’s Quetta on Friday, according to police, the latest incident in restive Balochistan province.

The blast took place at the mosque in the city's Pashtoonabad neighborhood during Friday prayers, according to Abdul Razzak Cheema, deputy inspector of police.

The bomb was set off remotely, said Cheema, adding that a bomb squad was dispatched to the site and was investigating. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

"Three of the injured are in a critical condition including the prayer leader as the blast occurred near him," Cheema said.

Some of the victims were shifted to the government-run Sandeman hospital.

"There were about 100 people there when a bomb exploded very close to the prayer leader," said police officer Abdul Qayum.

Dr Saleem Abro, head of Civil Hospital Quetta, told reporters that two bodies and 15 injured persons –– two of them in a critical state –– were brought to the hospital.

Local media cited an unidentified hospital official as saying that two people were killed and 15 others were wounded.

Residents had flocked to the mosque for Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.