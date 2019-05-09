This April, a 19-year-old student walked into a synagogue in Poway, California armed with a semiautomatic rifle and opened fire on the congregation commemorating the last day of Passover, killing a 60-year-old woman, Lori Gilbert Kaye, and injuring three.

This attack, like the New Zealand attacks in March, employed “propaganda of the deed,” acts based on the use of symbolic violence to generate mass media attention to the attackers “propaganda of the word,” their manifestos published online to inspire sympathisers and intimidate their opponents.

Their twisted actions and logic are part of a trajectory that began in the age of modern terrorism, where propaganda of the deed was used to attract the attention of the mass media, particularly mass circulation newspapers. In the age of social media platforms, these terrorists have easier access to propagate their violence, which in turn brings attention to their words.

The Poway attacks portend a disturbing trend of internet technologies facilitating both the spread of the propaganda of the deed and word.

Manifestos in the age of print media

The Unabomber set a precedent for the likes of the New Zealand or Poway attacker, demonstrating how one disturbed individual, not part of an organisation, can still nonetheless employ terrorism to reach a mass audience. From 1978 to 1995 he sent out 16 mail bombs, his propaganda of the deed, killing three, in order to get newspapers to publish his neo-Luddite manifesto.

The Washington Post and the New York Times eventually relented and published his 35,000-word manifesto in 1995. The message of his manifesto was that humanity was under threat from technological advances as a result of the Industrial Revolution. Ironically, he sought out a product of the Industrial Revolution, the mass published newspaper to spread this message.

Al Qaeda also depended on the newspaper to spread its manifesto. Its manifesto was faxed to Al-Quds al-Arabi, an independent Arabic newspaper published in London.

On February 23, 1998, the paper published the full text of a “Declaration of the Global Islamic Front for Jihad against the Jews and the Crusaders,” not on the front page, as the news that day was devoted to Saddam Hussein. The manifesto was concise, taking up just a section of the broadsheet paper.

The propaganda of the word in this instance was that Muslims were under threat by an American occupation of the Islamic sacred sites in Saudi Arabia, and exhorted: “By God's leave, we call on every Muslim who believes in God and hopes for reward to obey God’s command to kill the Americans and plunder their possessions wherever he finds them and whenever he can.”

The propaganda of the deed was followed up a few months later in August with the bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, followed by attacks that led to the events of 9/11.

While the Unabomber perceived that humanity was under threat from rampant technology, Al Qaeda perceived that Muslims were threatened through a hegemonic American superpower to decadent Western culture, to illegitimate governments in the Muslim world. Both the individual and the terrorist organisation were still dependent on an established newspaper to publish their views.

The internet allowed for a terrorism 2.0. Neither ISIS (Daesh) nor individual attackers had to depend on a newspaper, or TV channel to spread their propaganda of the deed and word. The internet offered instantaneous publicity and an unlimited audience.

Manifestos in the age of digital media

While Daesh as an organisation, with its own dedicated media teams, demonstrated how to leverage social media to maximise the spread of its violence, individuals representing a different genealogy of hate were also able to do the same.