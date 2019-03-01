Tens of thousands of people in cities across Algeria called on President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to leave office on Friday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations there since the Arab Spring eight years ago.

The protests were mostly peaceful but as crowds receded by late afternoon, scuffles broke out in the capital Algiers between police and protesters near the presidential palace, witnesses said.

On person died during a stampede, an informed source said. Local media said it was a 60-year old man who had collapsed but no more details were immediately available.

Several protesters and policemen were wounded during clashes in Algiers, state television said, without giving further details.

Earlier a sea of people, young and old, had thronged the streets after Friday prayers, chanting "Bye, bye Bouteflika!" and "Peaceful! Peaceful!". Many were draped in the Algerian flag and carried placards and banners.

Large scale demonstrations - rarely seen in Algeria - against plans for Bouteflika to seek a fifth term in power in April elections began a week ago but Friday saw the biggest turnout yet.

The 81-year-old suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been seen in public only a few times since. His re-election bid stoked resentment among Algerians who believe he is not fit to lead.

"Look at the Algerian youth, all they are demanding is a valid president who can talk to the people," said Hamdane Salim, a 45-year-old public sector worker. "Twenty years are enough," said Khadidja, a woman accompanied by her husband and children.

Among the crowd was Djamila Bouhired, 83, a heroine of the 1954-1962 independence war against France, who told reporters: "I'm happy to be here."

After hours of marching, many protesters began walking home but some stayed on, dancing and singing.

"This is a celebration, not a protest. We are celebrating Algeria's rebirth," said Ali Selmi. "It's like the end of a football match and Algeria won 3-0."

Mohammed Saadi, another young man, said: "Our battle will continue until we win."

Later Reuters TV footage showed police in riot gear and protesters facing off on a street near the presidential palace swathed in tear gas. Witnesses said clashes resulted in injuries on both sides.