As the dust begins to settle on a frenetic dose of military, diplomatic and social media activity across the India Pakistan border, international powers and media are starting to welcome the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s generous gesture of releasing the downed Indian pilot at a time of extreme tension.

It was no mean feat given the war hysteria in both countries and a domestic constituency which does not favour giving an inch in the high stakes diplomacy that is the India Pakistan crisis. Imran Khan’s staunch ally and Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rasheed opposed the release of the pilot, even the liberal and level headed Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) was questioning the rush to release the captured pilot.

In his first six months, Imran Khan has proven his critics wrong on some counts and has carried out a balanced foreign policy based on self-respect and economic prosperity. On the critical issue of India, Imran Khan has always said he knows India and Indians better than any other Pakistani.

It is not an exaggeration to say in Khan – India has the best chance for a meaningful dialogue and peace with Pakistan.

Imran Khan and India

On Imran’s rise to power in August last year, the Indian media were cautiously optimistic given Khan’s relationship with India. According to India Today, Khan is easily the ‘most well-known Pakistani in India for the last four decades’.

Leading Indian broadcaster and author Barkha Dutt wrote in the Washington Post that Khan's closeness to the Pakistani Army and his familiarity with Indian society is a good thing for Delhi. He has been a regular on Indian talk shows and has a close relationship with India’s social elite in Bollywood – indeed in the Indian social and political hierarchy his access to two of the most important things in India, cricket and film stars, has been his main ticket to Indian hearts.

For his inauguration, he invited three famous cricket stars of which only one, Navjot Singh Sidhu, attended. This then led to the ‘Sikh diplomacy’ and Kartarpur corridor, dubbed by the BBC as the road to peace.

It is this kind of access and understanding of India that Khan touts when he says, "he knows India better than any other Pakistani."

Khan has also previously become the first Pakistani to invite famous Bollywood stars such as Amir Khan to raise money for his cancer charity and India’s biggest star of all, Amitabh Bachan, has previously raised money for Khan’s charity.

In India, film and cricket stars carry political weight and Khan has used this to his advantage so far – however, he also met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and struck up a personal connection. This connection has come in handy during the current crisis and can go a long way towards a meaningful search for dialogue.