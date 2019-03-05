US-backed militants prepared on Tuesday to pluck more people out of Daesh's last Syrian stronghold, after almost 3,000 people, including hundreds of militants, left the enclave over the past 48 hours.

The mass outpouring of people has sparked a major humanitarian emergency, with the UN saying hundreds are expected to arrive at camps for the displaced on Tuesday alone.

SDF militants made their way into the last sliver of Daesh territory in the village of Baghouz over the weekend, unleashing a deluge of air strikes and artillery attacks on besieged militants.

The YPG dominated SDF is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The US-backed militants claim the latest evacuees include relatives of Daesh members, as well as civilians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a Britain-based war monitor, said 280 Daesh terrorists were among those that quit the militant redoubt since Sunday.

TRT World 's Sara Firth has more.

People flee smoke and gunfire

Daesh terrorists are fiercely defending their riverside hamlet after the US-backed militants resumed their offensive on Friday night, following a two-week pause to allow for more people to be evacuated.

On Monday night, an AFP correspondent near the frontline saw black smoke billowing over the besieged pocket after an air strike hit militant targets.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria, said artillery fire and air strikes continued during the night.

The thousands that have poured out of Baghouz have posed a huge humanitarian challenge in camps for the displaced in northeast Syria.

Around 15,000 people reached the Al Hol camp from Baghouz between February 22 and March 1, the UN humanitarian coordination office OCHA said on Monday.