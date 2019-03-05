Under hardliner Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Israel has chosen to collaborate with anti-Semitic neo-Nazi movements across the world.

Netanyahu, who is also the leader of far-right Likud Party, recently developed strong ties with numerous far-right parties and personalities across the continents.

Experts and pundits underline different factors for the development of this new alliance between Israel and the far-right, which is anti-Semitic in its essence. One element is the increasing visibility of Islamic communities across Europe and the US, appearing to dominate the other factors.

“I think Israel under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes friends with people who share the Israeli government's values. Those values are deeply slickened to hatred of Islam and Muslims,” said Antony Loewenstein, a Jerusalem-based, independent journalist and author, who has recently penned Disaster Capitalism: Making A Killing Out Of Catastrophe.

According to Loewenstein, both Israel and far-right movements, which have been fomented by recent migration waves mostly from Muslim-majority countries, have been meeting on a common Islamophobic agenda.

One of the most striking examples of the Israeli connection with far-right movements is Italy where the country’s neo-Nazi-rooted far-right party, the League Party (Lega Nord in Italian), has recently become part of the coalition government.

Israel’s love affair with the far-right

In December, Matteo Salvini, Interior Minister and the leader of the League Party, has paid a visit to Israel, meeting Netanyahu, who called him a “great friend of Israel.” But he could not meet with the Israeli president as Italy’s Jewish community strongly protested the visit.

This was not Salvini’s first visit to the Jewish state. The far-right leader visited in early 2016 to get support from the Israeli government in Tel Aviv for his future political bid in Italy. Banking on the rise of the continent’s anti-migrant resentment, Salvini eventually became the Italian interior minister in June.

As one of the staunchest defenders of anti-migration measures, Salvini is also targeting refugees and migrants alike. “Italian ports are CLOSED,” Salvini tweeted in late December, evoking memories of WWII.

“Basically, what we see in the world and West is that the radical right has been inspired by Israel for very good reasons. Because Israel is a hardcore nationalist, hardcore racist, hardcore anti-migration [state],” said Gilad Atzmon, a musician and a political activist, who was born and grew up in Israel.

When Palestinian refugees want to come back their land, Israelis shoot them at the border with snipers, Atzmon, who recently published his latest book, The Wandering Who?, told TRT World.

In 2016, Netanyahu spoke like any other far-right leader saying: “In our neighborhood, we need to protect ourselves from wild beasts,” referring to Palestinians using racist language.

The far-right love affair with Israel is not limited to Italy. Netanyahu, who has been facing severe corruption charges at home, has been enthusiastic about meeting with far-right figures from Hungary to Brazil.

In 2017, he met with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a man, who has been accused of anti-Semitism.

Most recently, Netanyahu also met with Brazil’s newly-elected President Jair Bolsonaro, dubbed the Brazilian version of Donald Trump, who is the new star of Latin America’s rising far-right.

Like Salvini, Bolsonaro visited Israel several times before he became president.

“He is a pro-Zionist man. He has visited Israel many times,” Debora Thome, a Brazilian academic, told TRT Worldin an October interview before the country’s crucial elections. Bolsonaro has also recently confirmed that Brazil would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The political move is a controversial decision because both Palestinians and much of the international community think that the status of Jerusalem should be decided at the end of Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations.

“They have no problem treating Palestinians or Muslims as second-class citizens because they themselves view Muslims as second-class citizens in their own countries like Brazil, Poland, Hungary,” Loewenstein told TRT World, referring to the attitudes of anti-migrant far-right movements across the world.

The Israeli love affair with the new far-right does not only have ideological roots but also political aims.

“Israel wants to get international recognition or legitimacy for its occupation of the Palestinian lands and these countries [where the far-right is on the rise] provide legitimacy,” Loewenstein observed.

Apparently, it’s a good trade-off between Israelis and right-wing zealots.

Netanyahu has also conspicuously stayed silent on the rise of Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD), another far-right party, which became the largest opposition in 2017 after the last parliamentary elections.