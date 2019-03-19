US-backed militants fighting Daesh in Syria on Tuesday announced they have taken control of a riverside encampment in an eastern Syrian village where the terror group has been besieged for months, refusing to surrender.

The milestone does not signify the final defeat of Daesh in the village of Baghouz. Clashes were continuing elsewhere in the village as some Daesh militants were still fighting, according to observers.

According to the YPG-dominated US-backed SDF, hundreds of wounded and sick militants were captured and have been taken to military hospitals for treatment.

The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, recognised as a terrorist group by the US, Turkey and the EU. US support for the SDF has strained ties with NATO ally Turkey.

End of Daesh in Syria