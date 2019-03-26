TÜRKİYE
Turkish court rules on Range Rover Vogue case- lawyer
Lawyer Candas Gurol in a press release claims that a Turkish court has ruled that the engine safety hazard was part of a manufacturing defect and that car maker would pay damages, while Jaguar Land Rover has called the claim "false and untrue."
Lawyer Candas Gurol in a press release stated that an Istanbul court ordered the British luxury car manufacturer to pay damages.
March 26, 2019

The lawyer for a plaintiff in a court case involving Jaguar Land Rover Vogue in Turkey says a court has decided that an engine safety hazard in Jaguar Land Rover Vogue was due to a manufacturing defect.

Lawyer Candas Gurol in a press release stated that an Istanbul court ordered the British luxury car manufacturer to pay damages.

Gurol said that Istanbul’s 8th Consumer Court verdict has marked an end to a seven-year-long court battle following the owner of a Range Rover vehicle filing a complaint after his SUV had engine trouble and caught fire.

The plaintiff, Engin Yakut, applied to several European Union regulatory bodies asking for the European Conformity (CE) standard to be removed from the SUV and for an examination and investigation to be launched into Jaguar Land Rover, the press release read.

The application specifically demanded the recall of all Range Rover Vogue models citing fatal risk to consumers as a result of the factory defect, the statement added.

Jaguar Land Rover in the UK has said that claims by the lawyer are "false and untrue" and that the case against Jaguar Land Rover was dismissed by the court.

