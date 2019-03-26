The lawyer for a plaintiff in a court case involving Jaguar Land Rover Vogue in Turkey says a court has decided that an engine safety hazard in Jaguar Land Rover Vogue was due to a manufacturing defect.

Lawyer Candas Gurol in a press release stated that an Istanbul court ordered the British luxury car manufacturer to pay damages.

Gurol said that Istanbul’s 8th Consumer Court verdict has marked an end to a seven-year-long court battle following the owner of a Range Rover vehicle filing a complaint after his SUV had engine trouble and caught fire.