The Indian city of Varanasi, one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited cities and one of Hinduism’s holiest sites, attracts thousands to its meandering lanes and temples every day. In fact, the historic city is a magnet for visitors from around the globe all year round.

Yet, in recent years, the ancient city has been subjected to structural changes that many locals have described as an attack on its essence.

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was initiated by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, supposedly to provide worshippers with easier access to the holy city. But it has cut through the area, leading to the incremental demolition of scores of ancient houses, some of them 300 to 500 years old, as well as Kashi lane, home to the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Although the government claimed that the corridor, 56 metres wide and 300 metres long, aims to beautify the area and establish a direct link from the temple to the Ganges river, the project was met with vehement protest when it was announced.

Perhaps even more distressing to locals than the actual demolitions is the fact that many of these homes have small, holy temples within them.

“We never even got official notice,” Krishna Kumar Sharma, a local resident, told TRT World. Sharma’s is one of the houses that has been demolished.

“We found out about this corridor [and the fact that our homes would be acquired] through a Hindi news channel report in 2017.”

“A unique part about Kashi was that almost every home housed a temple,” says Sharma. “Now that they have demolished over 250 houses thus far, you can imagine the number of temples that have also been broken. On top of that, there’s no count of the number of deities’ idols that have been damaged.”

While the narrowness of the lanes always posed a challenge to the devotees, plans to modify or expand the area were reportedly shelved in the past owing to the threat of political losses. Things changed after Yogi Adityanath, a saint-turned-politician, took over as chief minister in the state in 2017.

Lives and livelihoods affected

Earlier this month, Modi, who is the Varanasi MP, laid the foundation stone of the corridor in the vast maidan (ground) that was created after razing down several shops and homes.

He said that it was with Lord Shiva’s (a Hindu God) blessings itself that the project is moving forward. But these words have not struck the right chord with the locals. “Modi said that whatever work has been done for the corridor was undertaken in keeping with religious tenets. This is a blatant lie,” said Ganesh Shankar Upadhyay, head priest of a small temple in Kashi.

While most locals are critical of the project, some support it. Sumit Dwivedi, an 18-year-old priest at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, is all praise for the corridor and blames the opposition for creating a controversy.

“This project is good for us,” Dwivedi says. “It will help give devotees a clear darshan [vantage point] of the Ganga [Ganges]. Congress [the opposition party] is just creating politics over this.”

While Sharma, like others, got compensation, for him, it was never about the money. “My ancestors lived in that house,” he says.

“I belonged there. We all did. They not only took my house away, they took away my livelihood, too. I used to run a general store on the ground floor.”

Sharma’s disappointment with the current government also comes from his decades-long allegiance to the ruling party. He had been associated with the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a right-wing Hindu organisation said to be the ideological backbone of the BJP.

“In the name of ‘being Hindu’, they took votes and formed the government. The Hindu community gave them their full support. Now look what they have done. They promised to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They have razed down so many temples here as it is. They should not call themselves Hindus,” he added.

“We used to worship the BJP at one point of time. They have stabbed us in the back,” said Manish Khanna, Sharma’s former neighbour, who also lost his house because of the project. Khanna’s residence housed a famous temple that he says finds mention in sacred texts dating back over a thousand years. While his home has been demolished, the temple still stands.

According to local sources, more houses and shops will be demolished as the work progresses. “We have been supporting each other. Many people who lost their jobs because of the demolition were hired by other shops and many moved to different parts of the city looking for other work,” Akash Seth, a shopkeeper who sells religious paraphernalia, tells TRT World.

Girdhar Yadav, 36, another shopkeeper who sells lassi (a yogurt-based drink) at the entrance of one of the temples, has started looking for another location to move to. His shop stands next to the debris and the remains of other shops that have been pulled down.

“My shop is also in danger. The people who owned houses are still getting good compensation. Shop owners like us will hardly get anything,” Yadav said.

According to Ekta Shekhar, Co-Founder of Varanasi-based Climate Agenda Trust, which advocates on the issues of environment, says the demolition can have a hazardous impact. “The structures of these houses were such that the wall of one house was leaning on that of another. If they pull down one building, the next will also be in the danger of crumbling.”