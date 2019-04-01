TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Introducing Ankara’s new mayor, Mansur Yavas
Nation’s Alliance candidate, who had run a third time before securing victory, was able to appeal to both the conservative and secularist leftist voting base.
Introducing Ankara’s new mayor, Mansur Yavas
Mansur Yavas (L), the mayoral candidate of the Republican People's Party (CHP) greets the crowd from the election bus in front of the party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on April 01, 2019. / AA
April 1, 2019

Mansur Yavas, who ran on behalf of the Nation’s Alliance, which was set up by the Republican People’s Party (CHP) social-democratic political party and the IYI nationalist party, has been elected mayor of Turkey’s capital for the next five years after securing 50.9 percent of the total number of votes.

In Ankara, where nationalist votes are crucial for electing the metropolitan mayor, he has appeared to embody the right political formula, having the backing of both ends of the political spectrum.

He celebrated his victory to lead the city of 5.5 million people with pledges to build new industrial parks, renovate the historic city and invest in tourism.

Prior to the 2014 local elections, Yavas had run for Ankara’s mayorship twice after joining the CHP. Although he lost at the time, he was able to enhance his voter base.

He served as city councilor in Beypazarı in between 1989 and 1994 and was elected mayor in 1999, serving two consecutive terms spanning a decade.

Recommended

In 2009, he came third in a race to lead the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, having been elected to run by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

He was awarded by the Turkish Language Institution for his work in helping to protect Turkish and also won recognition for his work as mayor through the acquisition of several awards.

Yavas is the creator of the "Beypazari model", which is applied to social municipal work in conjunction with non-governmental organizations.

He was born in Ankara’s Beypazarı district in 1955 and graduated from Istanbul University’s faculty of law in 1983.

He began his career as a lawyer in his hometown three years after graduating.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda