As Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Envoy to Afghanistan, landed for another round of talks on the Afghanistan reconciliation process a few days ago, Uzbekistan became the latest country to throw its hat in the ring to host the Taliban peace talks.

Khalilzad’s visit comes after the latest and most contentious round of tensions between Kabul and Washington DC, following the very public falling out between Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and the American leadership due to his remarks to Fox TV last month.

As the most senior Afghan security official he had every right to lash out at his American counterparts for sidelining the Afghan government in the peace talks. For all of Khalilzad’s tall claims, the Americans are not taking the legitimate Afghan government into confidence, after all this is what the whole Afghan war was about, to build a sustainable internationally law-abiding government in Kabul.

Now as the Taliban gains strength regionally and the Americans sideline the senior most Afghan officials, the Taliban talks are increasingly looking like a circus with daily claims and counterclaims.

The Taliban Khalilzad talks – confusion over strategy

Last summer, the most senior American General in Afghanistan, John Nicholson, first mentioned the idea of talking to the Taliban, and then backtracked saying that his quotes were misunderstood and beating the Taliban on the battlefield still remained his main mission. Since retirement, he is adamant any talk of leaving Afghanistan should be tempered with the fact that the Americans and the international community made a commitment to the Afghan government and they should be included in any talks.

General Scott Miller who replaced Nicholson, said that the new mission was to go on the offensive against the Taliban. Khalilzad himself is dishonouring his career-long admission of supporting democracies in countries like Afghanistan.

The Afghans are rightly furious at Khalilzad given his notorious past, including involvement in Afghan commercial ventures which were far from transparent. It was the idea that he wants to talk to the Taliban without the consent of the Afghan government that led to Mohib calling Khalilzad a ‘viceroy-like figure’.