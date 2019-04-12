Turkey's ambassador to Sarajevo on Thursday condemned the vandalism of a historic mosque under reconstruction in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Such attacks will not succeed in fulfilling the attackers’ goals, because Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina have deep-rooted relations and a common history and culture," Haldun Koc said.

Assailants spray-painted swastikas as well as Serbian nationalist symbols on the mosque.

Koc said the attack had been a deliberate provocation. "We have to be very precise and responsive on these issues. The Bosnian authorities are also sensitive, and I know that they condemn this heinous act," said Koc.

The 16th-century mosque, located in Banja Luka in Republika Srpska (RS) in northwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, was completely demolished by Serb forces during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War.