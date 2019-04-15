WORLD
Six appear in New Zealand court for redistributing mosque attack video
Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday, charged for illegally redistributing the livestream video of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15.
A police officer stands guard in front of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 17, 2019. / AP
April 15, 2019

Christchurch District Court Judge Stephen O'Driscoll denied bail to businessman Philip Arps and an 18-year-old suspect who both were taken into custody in March. 

The four others are not in custody.

The charge of supplying or distributing objectionable material carries a penalty of up to 14 years imprisonment. 

Arps, 44, is scheduled to next appear in court via video link on April 26.

The 18-year-old suspect is charged with sharing the livestream video and a still image of the Al Noor mosque with the words "target acquired." 

He will reappear in court on July 31 when electronically monitored bail will be considered.

Police prosecutor Pip Currie opposed bail for the 18-year-old suspect and said the second charge, involving the words added to the still image, was of significant concern.

New Zealand's chief censor has banned both the livestreamed footage of the terror attack and the manifesto written and released by terrorist Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who faces 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges in the March 15, 2019 attacks.

SOURCE:AP
