The world has received a linguistics lesson from Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, who unintentionally revealed the centrality of the English language to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza siege.

Bibi Jr, like his counterpart Donald Trump Jr, is a fan of playing the social media troll, inventing a whole new genre of hasbara, or Israeli propaganda. The younger Netanyahu, 27, old enough to be implicated in allegations of corruption like his father, gained a few cyber-minutes of attention online by saying that Palestine could not exist as there is no letter ‘p’ in Arabic.

Some rejoiced in Yair’s trollish observation, and thousands more took the opportunity to challenge his assertion. The appetites of the internet moved on.

The provocation was not meaningless, however, and revealed the depth to which Israel relies on English not only economically and socially, but in the everyday application of the humiliation of occupation on Palestinians living under it.

Yair also accidentally revealed the necessity of establishing a new binational language for binational state yearning to be born out of the rubble left by decades of violence and occupation.

In the meantime, Palestinians and Israelis have only English as a poor substitute for a novel, binational language, and, as it stands now, English only makes life worse.

Checkpoints in the West Bank would grind to a crawl if everyone involved suddenly forgot English. For Palestinians who are not bilingual in Hebrew and Arabic, and for Israelis who do not know Arabic, the chore of going through a checkpoint or negotiating passage through one requires English.

It is that language, the one Yair used, that gives the Israeli occupation a colonial character, along with all of the ethnic cleansing and casual acts of cruelty that arise as part of military occupations.

But how did this all happen?

The now global lingua franca is a remnant of the British Empire’s colonial endeavour in historical Palestine between the end of World War I and the end of World War II when Israel established itself a country in 1948. Zionist militants had spent the last 20 years using deadly force to repel British imperial rule.

Thanks in part to the British Empire’s collapse after World War II and the influx of Jewish Holocaust survivors fleeing a shattered, smouldering Europe, British colonial forces withdrew.

While the soldiers left, the English language was still there, and Israel took up the leftover levers of colonial coercion the British Empire used to control both Palestinians and Zionist settlers.

This was, in part, thanks to English remaining a common language for both Palestinians and the citizens of the freshly established Israel, an experience Palestinians refer to as the ‘Nakba’, or catastrophe. Accounts of the Zionist seizure of the British mandate of Palestine, amid attacks by newly minted Arabic-speaking neighbour states, also loosed from the grip of the crown’s control, include descriptions of the wholesale slaughter of Palestinians.

The last 80 years of history have seen the rise of new horrors to befall the Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces, and the advent of violent forms of Palestinian resistance to military occupation, which began after 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza.

To say that any side of the conflict always uses violence for legitimate, ethical ends would be wrong, but Israel has always had a major advantage over the Palestinians under occupation. Among those advantages, aside from American financial and military support, has been proficiency in English, something Yair demonstrated in his discussion of how to spell Palestine.