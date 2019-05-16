Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist murdered at a Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey last year, said on Thursday she could not believe that no one has yet faced serious consequences for the crime.

"I cannot understand that the world still has not done anything about this," Cengiz told a US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs subcommittee, speaking in Turkish through an interpreter.

Urging the US Congress to lead a new international probe into the writer's killing, she said the US President Donald Trump told her the issue would be solved, yet "seven, eight months later we see nothing has been done and that is why I'm here today."

"I still cannot make human sense of it. I still cannot understand. I still feel that I'll wake up," she said in emotional testimony to a hearing on international press freedom and the dangers of reporting on human rights.

"The values the United States represents -- didn't they get murdered as well," Cengiz said.

Cengiz was the last person to see Khashoggi, a US resident and columnist for the Washington Post, before he went into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain papers for their upcoming marriage.

He never left the building.

TRT World'sCourtney Kealy analyses Cengiz's testimony.

'We don't know where his corpse is'

The Saudi journalist, a royal insider who became a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by a team of Saudi operatives, provoking international revulsion.

"We still don't know why he was killed. We don't know where his corpse is," Cengiz said. She called for sanctions to punish Saudi Arabia and for Washington to push for the freedom of political prisoners held in the kingdom.