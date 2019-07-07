Indonesia issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 76.9 earthquake struck at sea late Sunday, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes.

The quake struck at a depth of 24 kilometres in the Molucca Sea 185 kilometres southeast of Manado, between north Sulawesi and north Maluku islands, according to the US Geological Survey which revised its magnitude to 6.9.

A tsunami warning was quickly issued for nearby coastal communities, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

"We urge people not to panic but to stay vigilant," Kustoro Hadiatmoko, head of the geophysics agency office in Ternate, told Metro TV.

"We also urge people to stay away from the beach and rivers."

Pacific Ring of Fire

The Southeast Asian nation is one of the most disaster-hit nations on Earth due to its position straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

Earthquakes and tsunamis have claimed thousands of lives in recent years.

Residents of Ternate in the Maluku island chain described panic as the quake hit.

"I was getting ready to sleep when the window started rattling," Budi Nurgianto told AFP news agency.