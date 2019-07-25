Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday evening announced that all agreements signed with Israel have been suspended.

Mechanisms will be set in order to implement the decision, Abbas said after a meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in Ramallah city of the occupied West Bank.

"We will not bow to dictates and imposing a fait accompli by force in Jerusalem and elsewhere," he said, apparently in reference to Israeli government’s recent demolition of dozens of Palestinian houses in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Palestinian president said the move comes after the insistence of the Israeli occupation authority to ignore the signed agreements with the Palestinian side.

Abbas called on the international community to take a stand on Israeli violations in the Palestinian territories.

He affirmed it was time to implement the Cairo 2017 agreement brokered by Egypt, referring to a reconciliation deal signed between Palestinian political parties Hamas and Fatah.