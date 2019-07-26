Zimbabwe's struggling economy has produced a shortage of cash that's stopped the government from issuing passports.

Due to the foreign exchange shortages that have been eventuated by the low production, there seem to be shortages of most basic commodities and also passports.

The registry office can only process 50 passports a day. It has bemoaned the lack of foreign currency available to import paper and is now faced with a backlog of 280,000 applications.