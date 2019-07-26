WORLD
Thousands of Zimbabwe passport seekers wait for months due to backlog
Zimbabwe has run out of passports and vehicle registration number plates, forcing citizens to wait for long periods to get them - yet another sign of a desperate shortage of US dollars in the southern African nation.
July 26, 2019

Zimbabwe's struggling economy has produced a shortage of cash that's stopped the government from issuing passports. 

Due to the foreign exchange shortages that have been eventuated by the low production, there seem to be shortages of most basic commodities and also passports.

The registry office can only process 50 passports a day. It has bemoaned the lack of foreign currency available to import paper and is now faced with a backlog of 280,000 applications.

John Nyashanu reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
