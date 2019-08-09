Turkey’s current account balance posted $548 million deficit this June, the nation’s Central Bank said on Friday.

The bank’s latest balance of payments figures revealed that Turkey’s current account gap in June fell by nearly 82 percentage points year-on-year, improving from a nearly $3 billion deficit in the same month last year.

“This development in the current account is mainly attributable to a $1.82 billion decrease in the goods deficit recording net outflow of $2.60 billion, as well as $754 million increase in services surplus to $3.16 billion,” the Central Bank said.

It noted that gold and energy excluded current account indicated $2.28 billion surplus, in an increase of $1.69 billion compared to a year ago.

Travel item under services recorded a net inflow of $2.52 billion in June, increasing $646 million on a yearly basis, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey said.