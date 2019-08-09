A rift in the Saudi-led coalition battling the Iranian-backed Houthi movement has led to a breakout of violence in the city of Aden, the seat of the Yemeni government, leaving four dead and nine injured.

Separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) clashed with the presidential guard of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Although both sides have been working together to fight against the Houthis, it has become increasingly difficult to hold the fragile coalition together.

The US State Department released a statement saying, “The United States is deeply concerned by the outbreak of violence and deadly clashes in Aden. We call on all parties to refrain from escalation and further bloodshed and to resolve their differences through dialogue.”

However, differences between the warring sides are becoming increasingly difficult to paper over.

On the one hand, the STC, which was founded in 2017, wants to secede from the rest of Yemen, forming a state similar to the one which existed between 1967 to 1990. On the other hand, President Hadi ostensibly aims to rule over the whole of Yemen.

Tensions between the two sides spilled over when a rocket and drone attack earlier this month left more than 37 people dead.

The Houthis took credit for the attack, a signal to Saudi Arabia and the UAE that it could attack their forces at will.

A tangled web

The STC, which is also closely aligned with the UAE, has accused the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned party Al Islah of helping the Houthis.

While Saudi Arabia has worked tirelessly to fight the Muslim Brotherhood across the Middle East in Yemen, it has aligned itself with Al Islah, straining its relationship with the UAE, which has an even more hardline position against the group.