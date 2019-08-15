On the evening of August 4, I missed my mother’s internet call and about two minutes later when I tried calling back, the Indian government had cut all communication lines in the disputed region of India-administered Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, I feel helpless, anxiously reaching out to everyone in my family, neighbourhood and friends even though I know it's futile. I've also sent several text messages, hoping against hope that they may be delivered. Today, I'll write more.

My mother and brother are my only source of information about my aged, ailing father who is in India’s Tihar Jail. They speak to him for five minutes once a week. Since they are under a military curfew in Kashmir, I have no news about my father. My imagination fails me when I think about him and other Kashmiri leaders with him who were arrested two years ago by India's National Investigative Agency. They have been imprisoned without any charges being proven against them. I wonder how my father is holding up in jail. Despite his failing health, he kept our morale high. I hope he has not given up.

It has been 11 days and 10 nights and I have no idea how my mother, my brother and my jailed father are doing.

Thousands of miles away from them in Turkey, everything around me looks normal. But

I feel numb and distracted, unable to connect with my surroundings. Hardly anyone is aware of what's happening in Kashmir. I don't wish to tell them until they ask me. I'm trying my best to focus on my studies and social life, but the thought of Kashmir keeps eating at me.

It's true that Kashmiris have survived many military curfews and crackdowns. There were times when the siege lasted for about two months. There were times when Kashmiris weren't allowed to step out of their homes for weeks. They still survived, regardless, and managed to fix their losses, put food on the table and send their children to school.

But this time it feels strange and completely different. Since India transgressed a historic treaty by scrapping Article 370 and 35A on August 5, a law that safeguarded the demography of Kashmir and its neighbouring provinces Jammu and Ladakh, Kashmiris fear that their identity, which is the core of their existence, has been stolen and their future is at risk.

“What would be left of us in the next six months?” asked a friend of mine living outside Kashmir with whom I spoke first after the news. We went silent for nearly two minutes, knowing we both had lost something precious to us.

Kashmir is also enveloped in silence. Days before the Indian parliament passed the resolution ending a key constitutional agreement with the Kashmir region by scrapping the two articles crucial to the Kashmir accession treaty, New Delhi had moved tens of thousands of additional soldiers to ramp up its 500,000-strong military who have been stationed in Kashmir for several decades.

I am no stranger to turmoil. Most of my childhood is marked with Indian army ransacking my home and taking away my father.

With the Kashmir conflict so intricately intertwined with my personal life, I have always carried Kashmir in my heart. My classmates in Turkey have now developed a fair idea of Kashmir as one of the most heavily militarised yet mostly forgotten territories in the world.