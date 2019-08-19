TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish interior ministry dismisses three mayors over alleged terror links
Deputies have been appointed to replace the mayors after they were found supporting PKK, considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU, an Interior Ministry statement said.
Turkish interior ministry dismisses three mayors over alleged terror links
The mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces –– Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Ahmet Turk and Bedia Ozgokce Ertan –– have been suspended, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry. / AA
August 19, 2019

Turkey's Interior Ministry said on Monday it dismissed three mayors in eastern Turkey for supporting terrorism. 

According to a statement by the ministry, the mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces – Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Ahmet Turk and Bedia Ozgokce Ertan – respectively have been suspended. 

It added the mayors already had active cases against them in which they were accused of crimes such as establishing or spreading propaganda for a terror group or else just being a member. 

Turkey’s vice president said in the struggle for democracy, the Turkish state was bound to take action against municipalities that supported terrorism and their leaders. 

“Judicial and administrative investigations determined that municipal funds [in three cities] were being used in favour of a bloody terrorist organization, and necessary actions have been taken,” said Fuat Oktay on Twitter.

“The will of the nation can never be left under the hand of terror,” he added.

Recommended

All mayors are from opposition HDP. 

"The municipalities that we won on March 31 are being reassigned to trustees. It is being done on completely fabricated grounds,” HDP spokesman Saruhan Oluc said in a statement criticising the dismissal of three mayors.

The state-appointed governors of the provinces will temporarily replace dismissed mayors. 

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation. 

Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace