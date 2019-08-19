In 2008 at the Arab League summit in Damascus the former Libyan leader Colonel Moammar Gaddafi warned Arab League leaders that their countries would be next after the capture and hanging of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Indeed, it was a chilling prophecy that predicted Gaddafi’s demise and brutal killing. He had said that Saddam had fought America’s war against Iran’s Khomeini and then the US turned on him, and now the whole Arab and Muslim world was just a joke that went from one disaster to another.

As Libya teeters from a catastrophic civil war between various Arab states backing different proxies, the role of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League stands in complete contrast to the pleas of various leaders of Muslim countries such Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey.

The latest illegal annexation of the disputed territory of Kashmir by India shows there is no such thing as a 'united Islamic front'. Furthermore, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have also resulted in more bickering rather than conflict resolution in the light of the 'Arab Spring' and the Gulf crisis between the Saudi led bloc against Qatar.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi bluntly said that Pakistan should not live in a fool’s paradise that anyone would support it at the UN. It could very much be the same in the OIC.

Profit before faith

Saddam had warned before the invasion in 2003 that certain so-called Muslim and Arab neighbours were plotting to destroy Iraq. In a BBC documentary earlier this year, senior American officials admitted that Iran helped the Americans and British give crucial intelligence that led to the invasion and overthrow of Saddam in Iraq.

So, all the much-vaunted slogans of various Arab countries and Iran of helping the ‘Muslim’ cause are in name only, given how they have all actively helped facilitate the invasion of other Muslim majority countries.

Pakistan and its foreign minister rightly cry foul over Indian actions and atrocities in Kashmir - but that's the same Pakistan that has actively ignored the alleged persecution of Chinese Muslims in internment camps.