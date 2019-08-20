Netra Bikram Chand, popularly known as 'Biplav', has been quietly spearheading anti-state activities since the formation of his party, the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN), on November 24, 2014.

The party came into formation after the general secretary Biplav couldn’t bear to see his comrades Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda), Baburam Bhattarai, and Mohan Baidhya ‘Kiran’ deviate from the core values of the then Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist).

Chand and Baidhya then formed a new party Communist Party-Maoist (Revolutionary) but the former quit citing differences in ideologies. Today these former Maoist rebels are now a part of different parties and ideologies.

The idea of revolution and skewed communism still attracts certain groups in Nepal. This has resulted in the country being ruled by a communist-majority party, but in essence, the pure idea of communism isn’t practised by anyone.

One thing that has prevailed in this country is the lure of delving into violence and overthrowing the status-quo authority. In the past, we have seen how monarchies and authoritarians were successfully overthrown.

Chand’s party cadres have been involved in several bombings in Kathmandu recently and also involved in the torching of Ncell telecommunication towers. The Nepal Communist Party government's arrests of CPN's cadres and even the killing of some was a reminder of the past when the Nepal Army and Maoists were in a turf war.

After a series of bombings at a telecommunication operator, Ncell, the Nepali government decided to ban the Chand-led party on March 12. Their violent activities, however, didn’t cease.

The Chand-led outfit has been involved in seizing land and houses belonging to different individuals; bomb blasts at corporations and individuals; torching ward offices; enforcing bandhs; extorting money from individuals and municipalities, and the killing of innocent people due to the bombings.

In short, the CPN party is repeating its own and former leaders' violent past. And the Nepal government, perhaps due to its past ties with the leader Chand, is unable to call them a ‘terrorist group’.