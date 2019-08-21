Separatist leaders in India-administered Kashmir urged people to defy a ban and join a mass march after Friday prayers this week, the first such call since the federal government revoked the Muslim-majority region's autonomy, stirring anger in the region and beyond.

Hundreds of political leaders and activists, many of them separatists seeking Kashmir's secession from India, have been incarcerated and the appeal to the public came through posters that appeared overnight in the region's main city of Srinagar.

“Every person, young and old, men and women, should march after Friday prayers,” the Joint Resistance Leadership, which represents all major separatist groups, said on one poster.

The public must march to the office of the UN Military Observer group in Srinagar, which was set up in 1949 after the first war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on August 5 scrapped a key law –– Article 370 –– and revoked disputed Kashmir's statehood under which people from the rest of India could not buy property or compete for government jobs and college places.

Both India and Kashmir rule parts of Kashmir and claim it in full. Kashmiris have been fighting for decades for independence from India.

Modi's ruling party had long sought an end to Kashmir's autonomous nature, seeing it as appeasement of minorities and a barrier to its integration with the rest of the country.

But critics said the withdrawal of its legal autonomy would cause further alienation and fuel the 30-year revolt in Indian-administered Kashmir, in which at least 50,000 people have been killed.

The region was under a complete communication blackout for 12 days. Security and communication clampdowns were lifted piecemeal over the weekend but restrictions on movement were reinstated in Srinagar, Kashmir's main city, soon after.

On Wednesday, police reported a gunbattle between security forces and militants in Baramulla in northern Kashmir. A policeman and a rebel were killed, police said. This was the first such clash reported since the new measures were announced.

Crowds have demonstrated frequently in Srinagar despite a ban on public gatherings and the severe restriction of phone and internet services.

One of the posters said the federal government planned to change the demographics of Kashmir by flooding it with outsiders and urged clerics to speak about these fears during their sermons on Friday.

In the Soura part of Srinagar, where protests have flared, some residents said that they would try to join the protests.

“We will try, people will try to go,” said one middle-aged man said, who declined to be identified, after reading a poster pasted at a crossroads near the area’s main mosque.

“But we don’t know if they will let us,” he said.

In the Zainakadal area of Srinagar's old quarter, where all shops were shuttered, and few people roamed, residents said they hadn’t heard of the call for protests.

"If our leaders call, we will come out," said a man said, who also declined to be identified.

“There will be protests, our protests won’t stop.”

On Tuesday, one person was critically wounded when security forces fired pellets in Srinagar's Fatehkadal area during some stone-throwing by protesters, a senior police official and government official said.

“He is on a ventilator,” the government official said of the wounded man.

At least 70 civilians and 20 police and soldiers have been treated at three hospitals in Srinagar for injuries stemming from the clashes, the three officers said.

India-Pakistan's LoC clashes

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying one Indian soldier died and four were wounded when Pakistani troops opened fire on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district on Tuesday.

Both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers and the situation in Kashmir, divided between them since 1947, is further complicated by the fact that China also claims part of the Himalayan region.

Trump –– who has previously spoken of his willingness to mediate –– said he would raise the situation over the weekend with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both men are expected in France for a summit of the Group of Seven industrialised nations.

"Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I will do the best I can to mediate," he added.

International attention on Kashmir

Highlighting the growing international concern, a senior US official, who has just returned from a visit to the region, called on India on Tuesday to quickly release detainees and restore basic liberties.

"We continue to be very concerned by reports of detentions, and continued restrictions on the residents of the region," the State Department official told reporters.

"We urge respect for individual rights, compliance with legal procedures and an inclusive dialogue," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Officials in France said that President Emmanuel Macron would bring up Kashmir with Modi when the two meet in Paris ahead of the G7 summit.

Johnson speaks to Modi

Earlier this year India and Pakistan again came close to all-out conflict over the region after a militant attack in Indian-held Kashmir in February was claimed by a group based in Pakistan, sparking tit-for-tat air strikes.