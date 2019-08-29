Atlantic hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane on Friday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Dorian was about 240km north northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometres-per-hour, the Miami-based weather forecaster said on Thursday.

Dorian caused limited damage in the northern Caribbean as it left the region Wednesday night, setting its sights on the US mainland as it threatened to grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm pushing northwest in the general direction of Florida.

Power outages and flooding were reported across the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and the Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra after Dorian hit St Thomas as a Category 1 storm.

"We're happy because there are no damages to report," Culebra Mayor William Sola­s said, noting that only one community lost power.

Meanwhile, Dorian caused an island-wide blackout in St Thomas and St John in the US Virgin Islands, and scattered power outages in St Croix, government spokesman Richard Motta said.

In addition, the storm downed trees and at least one electric post in St Thomas, he said, adding that there were no reports of major flooding.

"We are grateful that it wasn't a stronger storm," he said.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the British Virgin Islands, where Governor Augustus Jaspert said crews were already clearing roads and inspecting infrastructure by late Wednesday afternoon.

Dorian had prompted US President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency Tuesday night and order federal assistance for local authorities.

Dorian was centred about 95 kilometres northwest of San Juan.

The US NHC said it had maximum sustained winds of 130 kph while moving northwest at 20 kph.