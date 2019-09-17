Oil shed some of its gains on Tuesday as the US raised the possibility of releasing crude reserves, while stocks inched lower as investors waited for this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The record gains on Monday were fuelled by an attack on Saudi facilities that wiped out half the country's crude output.

Traders were nervously awaiting further US response after it said Iran was likely to blame. The crisis revived fears of a conflict in the tinderbox Gulf region and raised questions about the security of crude fields in the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia as well as other producers.

"Oil prices have settled in the wake of Monday's 20-percent spike caused by a drone attack on a major Saudi Arabian refinery but [shares in] oil companies and utilities continue to trade higher," noted Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index trading group.

In the US, gasoline prices jumped on Tuesday after crude oil futures spiked nearly 15 percent following the weekend attacks, according to a report by the AAA motor club.

The average national gasoline price jumped 3 cents to $2.59 per gallon on Tuesday, AAA said on its website. On Monday, the motor club said the price was $2.56.

Waiting on the Fed

The attack has also taken attention away from the upcoming trade talks between China and the US on Thursday, as well as a much-anticipated policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Wall Street was set to open slightly lower on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to cut interest rates.

European shares opened lower, with energy stocks giving up gains as crude prices eased. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.2 percent.

MSCI's All-Country World Index, which tracks shares across 47 countries, was down 0.1 percent on the day.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.76 percent. Chinese shares fell 1.68 percent. Hong Kong shares slumped 1.23 percent.

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, fell 1.78 percent to $67.79 per barrel on Tuesday. On Monday, it surged as much as 14.6 percent for its biggest one-day percentage gain since at least 1988.

US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 1.70 percent to $61.85 per barrel following a 14.7 percent surge on Monday, the biggest one-day gain since December 2008.

Saturday's attack on Saudi oil facilities has halved the kingdom's oil output, creating the biggest disruption to global oil supplies in absolute terms since the overthrow of the Iranian Shah in 1979, International Energy Agency data show.

US President Donald Trump has authorised the release of emergency crude stockpiles if needed, which could ease some upward pressure on crude futures.