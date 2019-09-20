With about four million people, Turkey has the highest number of refugees and asylum seekers in the world according to the World Bank and UN data.

Since 2011, the country has provided sanctuary to millions of Syrians in addition to around 500,000 asylum seekers fleeing oppression and war in other countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

These people amount to about five percent of Turkey’s population - a dramatic increase considering the number of refugees stood at just 58,000 before the Syrian crisis began.

The country also serves as a transit point for refugees and migrants trying to reach EU states, although the Turkish government has dramatically curbed the flow of those trying to cross over into the bloc since 2016.

Historically, Turkey’s location at the nexus of Europe and Asia, with North Africa not far away, has made it an ideal haven for those seeking safety.

Since the founding of the Turkish Republic in 1923 and in the preceding decades, the country attracted Muslim communities from the Balkans, Crimea, and the Caucasus, who were fleeing persecution on account of their faith. The descendants of these refugees, who numbered close to two million at the time, are now integrated Turkish citizens in all aspects of society.

A sanctuary for Syrians

More than 6.7 million Syrians have fled their country and with 3.6 million living within its border, Turkey is the largest single destination, amounting to 51 percent overall.

According to Dr Frank Duevell of the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research (DeIZM), this trend was largely explained by a humanitarian element within Turkish culture.

“What is surprising is the social and political silence and the lack of collective panic in the face of the influx of refugees,” he told TRT World.

According to Turkish Interior Ministry statistics, Syrians are mainly based in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Bursa - and Turkey’s industrial cities close to the Syrian border.

“Turkey and its people are dedicated to doing our best for peaceful coexistence with all asylum seekers,” said Fatih Mert Demira of the Turkish Association for Solidarity with Asylum Seekers and Migrants.

But beyond a welcoming attitude in the aftermath of the 2011 conflict, there are characteristics of the Turkish economy and society that have allowed Syrians to settle easily in the country.

In an interview with TRT World, Professor M. Murat Erdogan of the German-Turkish University’s (TAU) Migration and Integration Research Center outlined several characteristics that made Turkey well suited to handle the influx of refugees.

One of these was the solidarity shown by working class Turks to the Syrians fleeing their country, and the other was a culture of mobility ingrained in the lives of many Turks.