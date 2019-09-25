British Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed home on Wednesday as determined as ever to push through Britain's departure from the EU as he faced reinvigorated calls for his resignation as well as opposition to his plans after the Supreme Court ruled he had unlawfully suspended parliament.

But none of this could be gleaned from Johnson's speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. His late-night appearance at the podium referenced "terrifying limbless chickens" and "pink-eyed terminators" but only mentioned Brexit once.

During the 20-minute address that drew laughs and baffled looks from delegates, Johnson struck a light tone on a serious subject as he warned of technology's capacity to control citizens.

He made no mention of Britain's highest court ruling earlier in the day that his decision to suspend parliament amid a Brexit impasse was unlawful.

The shock ruling plunged his plans to exit the EU by October 31 into crisis and sparked calls by opposition MPs that he resign immediately.

Will they, won't they?

It is unclear exactly what will happen next in the tortuous Brexit process following the court's momentous decision, although Johnson can expect a tongue-lashing when parliament sits again on Wednesday morning.

Johnson has insisted he will lead Britain out of the EU on that date with or without an exit agreement, but most members of parliament are equally determined to prevent a so-called "no-deal Brexit" scenario.

The House of Commons, where Johnson has no majority, will reconvene at 1030 GMT after the ruling voided the prorogation.

Before the suspension, parliament passed a law requiring Johnson to ask the EU to push back the deadline if no exit deal was agreed by October 19.

Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he and other opposition legislators would focus on ensuring that Johnson abided by that law.

Asked by reporters in New York on Tuesday how he planned to overcome that legal obstacle, Johnson simply ignored the question and insisted Brexit would take place on October 31 come what may.

Johnson has repeatedly said his preferred Brexit outcome would be to agree to an exit deal with the EU's 27 other members before the deadline and that he was hopeful he would achieve that.

Johnson parades his tech nightmares at UN

At the UN, Johnson painted the possibility of a future where devices in every household "monitor your nightmares, monitor your fridge," and where smart cities are "as antiseptic as a Zurich pharmacy."

"'Alexa' will pretend to take orders but this Alexa will be watching you, clapping her tongue and stamping her foot," Johnson boomed, suggesting "there may be nowhere to hide."