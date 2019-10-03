The Afghan National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, at the United Nations General Assembly, gave a stark warning to the world and the Taliban that the Afghan government was ready for peace but on Kabul’s terms and through the ballot box. He was, of course, referring to the just-completed presidential elections that despite a low turnout passed relatively peacefully.

Sir Nicholas Kay, the Senior Civilian Representative for NATO, paid a public tribute to the Afghan National Defence & Security Forces (ANDSF) saying what a vital role they play in upholding what was by and large a peaceful election.

In the run-up to the actual day, Afghanistan had seen record levels of violence and civilian casualties unprecedented in the almost two-decade war. The fact that the Afghan NSA gave the speech at the UNGA is symbolic of Afghanistan's situation.

Security remains the keyword for the Afghan state, Mohib earlier this year lambasted the US for ignoring Kabul in any peace process. The ANDSF, which Mohib represented in New York, has become a maligned force accused of corruption and lack of competence however most of this is unjustified and undermines the very mission that NATO and the UN now represent: security and stability in Afghanistan.

Afghan security versus Afghan people

For too long, especially since the Trump administration came to power, the focus has been on a quick exit and a peace deal with the Taliban. The now failed infamous meeting that never took place in Camp David between Trump and the Taliban sent shockwaves through the United States even amongst Trump’s loyal supporters on Capitol Hill.

There has been too much emphasis on how a reformed Taliban accepted by regional powers is key to a secure American exit from Afghanistan. It is almost as if what China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia want matters more than what Afghans want.

An Asia Foundation survey amongst Afghans last year found an overwhelming positivity to democratic trends and all the aspects of political and social life that the Taliban opposed. Taliban approval ratings at best have never crossed 12 percent, something most Afghans go to pains to point out.

What is certain is that both the international community and Afghans want peace – but at what price, and can the ANSF be the key?

ANSF: then and now

The ANSF consist of the Afghan National Army (ANA), the Afghan National Police (ANP) and the National Directorate of Security (NDS). Within these three arms, there are several other forces made up of local and district level forces as well as other security forces.