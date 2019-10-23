Hungary’s political landscape has changed following municipal elections which saw members of the right-wing Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban unseated and an opposition ready to challenge their authority in Budapest.

The elections, which took place on October 13, saw the Fidesz mayor of Budapest lose his office, along with municipal mayors in the seventh and eighth districts – popular tourist destinations –among other locales.

Budapest residents elected Gergely Karacsony, the candidate for a wide-ranging joint opposition group, to be its new mayor.

Karacsony won 50 percent of the vote, besting Fidesz’s Istvan Tarlos’s 44 percent.

“This victory was about how the power of the people is stronger than people in power, love and cooperation always overcomes hatred, and reality, in the end, trumps lies,” Karacsony said after votes were tallied.

The opposition included almost every major liberal and left-wing party in Hungary, who joined following repeated and resounding defeats by Fidesz in local and national elections.

For Viktor Mihaly, a resident of Budapest’s eighth district, the news is welcome. “Budapest feels lighter,” Mihaly told TRT World. “The future looks bright for the first time in years, but only time will tell if things can change.”

A reversal?

Orban and Fidesz have made anti-migration, anti-liberal rhetoric a central theme of their rule over the past four years.

Members of Fidesz have alleged that Hungarian-American billionaire financier George Soros – a champion of liberal causes – is conspiring with the EU to encourage migration to dilute Hungary’s “Christian” character, a talking point that became a major far-right conspiracy theory throughout the West in recent years.

The government, which holds a constitutional majority in parliament after winning a national election in 2018 with roughly 49 percent of the vote, passed laws that have criminalised homelessness, aid to migrants and “forced” the Hungarian-American Central European University (CEU), founded by Soros, to relocate its US-accredited courses to Vienna.

On the municipal level, Fidesz politicians have been accused of harassing a local community centre, Aurora, which is known locally as one of the last bastions of alternative culture and civil society organisations.

Aurora, found in the part of Budapest where Mihaly lives, has been repeatedly shut down by authorities, prompting US lawmakers to visit and voice their support for the community centre.