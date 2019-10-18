The YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, is facing a powerful dilemma: it is stuck between Damascus and Washington following the recent Turkish Operation Peace Spring.

The PKK affiliate does not want to lose the support of the US, which reached an agreement with Turkey to clear YPG terrorists from the border areas to be designated a safe zone by Ankara and Washington.

But the YPG has also invited the Assad regime into northern Syria, where it wants to stay in some kind of political form under the protection of Damascus, an enemy of Washington.

The US and Turkey have opposed the Assad regime from the very beginning of the civil war in 2011, but they were not able to form an effective collaboration against the regime partly because of their sharp differences over the YPG’s presence in northern Syria.

Ankara has long pressured Washington to sever its relationship with the YPG, particularly due to the PKK’s three-decade terror campaign against the Turkish state, which has led to more than 40,000 deaths across the country, is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US and Turkey.

Turkey offered its full support to the US for its anti-Daesh campaign, but to date, Washington has stuck with the YPG.

However, the YPG has also kept its relations with the Assad regime intact since the beginning of the civil war. The PKK and Damascus have a long history, going back to the 1970s. Their relations have been restored during the war in Syria.

According to TRT World’s Syrian Kurdish sources, in 2012, the regime and the PKK leadership reached an understanding and coordinated the military withdrawal of Assad’s forces from northern Syria.

Since then, there have not been any significant clashes between regime forces and the YPG, which has also developed its relations with Moscow, Assad’s primary backer. At one point, the YPG was even able to open a political office in Moscow, which does not consider the Marxist PKK and its offshoots, as terror groups.

PKK’s Syria dilemma

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union, a communist state that defended a Marxist-Leninist ideology across the globe, was “a symbol of a successful revolution against Western capitalist imperial system” for the PKK leadership, according to Ali Balci, a Turkish academic, who has worked extensively on the PKK ideology and its regional politics.