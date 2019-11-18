Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s president on Monday and appealed to minority Tamils and Muslims who voted against him for their support.

Rajapaksa, who is credited with helping end the country’s long civil war, comfortably won Saturday’s presidential election. But minorities feared his election because of allegations of human rights violations against him, dating from the war.

'Rally around me'

Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya administered the oath of office to Rajapaksa at the ancient Ruwanweli Seya Buddhist temple in northcentral Sri Lanka.

“We knew from the beginning that our majority Sinhala people will be the biggest factor in our victory,” Rajapaksa said in an address to the nation.

“Even though I knew I could win the presidential election with the support of the Sinhala people alone, I made a special request to Tamil and Muslim people to be partners in that victory. But their response was not to my expectation,” he said.

“But as your new president, I ask you again to rally around me as true Sri Lankans for the sake of the future development of our country.”

Rajapaksa said he will maintain Sinhala and Buddhism as the country’s primary culture and provide state support for them but will allow other groups to preserve their religious and cultural identities.

Security, a priority