In March 2017, during his speech celebrating Ghana’s 60th anniversary of independence, the Ghanian President Nana Akufo Addo revealed a project: building a massive national cathedral in the heart of the capital city, Accra.

The initial reaction from thousands of Ghanaians who filled the capital city Accra’s Black Stars Square was excitement punctuated by ‘Amens’ throughout the crowd.

In order to create space for the cathedral, the government has recently demolished the country Passport Office and houses of the court of appeal judges in a 70,000 square piece of land next to the parliament in the capital city Accra. The construction will officially begin in March 2020.

The cathedral’s design has been entrusted to the Ghanian-British architect David Adjaye, who unveiled a plan consisting of landscaped gardens, multiple chapels, a baptistry, and a 5,000-seat auditorium as well as Africa’s first Bible Museum.

But the initial elation sparked by the project quickly turned to confusion and opposition.

Sparking heated debates, the controversial project has left many Ghanaians with an ethical dilemma.

Many are questioning the political motives behind the project and whether spending $100 million on a massive cathedral when the people are already navigating high rises in taxes, and a drastic decline of the local currency, the cedi, and a crisis in its entire financial sector.

Defending his government’s stance, President Akufo-Addo said: “The interdenominational national cathedral will help unify the Christian community and thereby promote national unity and social cohesion.”

However, despite the financial burden of the project on the country’s already fragile economy, the issue goes beyond the economy, touching upon the role that Christianity plays in modern Ghana.

Politics of religion

Christianity has been a dominant force in Ghana since the United Kingdom’s colonisation of the country, acting as the moral foundation of Ghana’s state structure.

Political and economic power is concentrated around southern Ghana which provides the bulk of the country’s political elites - a region that is predominantly Christian.

But despite this, with its 70 percent Christian and 20 percent Muslim population, modern Ghana is a secular republic.

Since independence, the presidents have been cautious in their attempt to remain neutral towards specific religious communities to preserve and maintain religious diversity and harmony in society.

Hence, Ghana has never faced and suffered inter-religious violence in its history. But in recent years, Ghana’s secular image has been eroding.

The Coalition of Muslim Organisation criticised the government’s involvement to the cathedral project, saying it is an interference in religious matters for a secular state.

In its statement, the organisation said: “Just as the Government of Ghana has not been involved in the construction of religious edifices for Muslims, Traditionalists, Hindus etc., it should not be involved in the efforts by Christians to build themselves a cathedral.”

As the lines between church and state fade, the cathedral project sheds light on the deep links between charismatic Christian leaders and the political elite in Ghana that aims to consolidate power, capital and legitimacy.

Men of God

President Nana Akufo built his 2016 election campaign around a biblical story with the catchy slogan “Battle is the Lord’s”, which has spearheaded the rise of religious rhetoric in Ghanian politics.

Since he came to power in 2016, Nana has built and strengthened alliances with influential Pentecostal and Evangelist leaders - who have direct access to the masses.

One such leader is Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams. From the beginning, the Archbishop has been a fierce supporter of the construction of the cathedral, quick to furnish religious legitimacy to critics wary of the project.