At least 20 people have been killed and over a dozen injured in a stampede during a church service at a stadium in northern Tanzania, a government official said on Sunday.

Hundreds of people packed a stadium on Saturday evening in Moshi town near the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro and crushed each other as they rushed to get anointed with “blessed oil”.

“Twenty people died and 16 others were injured in the incident,” said Moshi district commissioner Kippi Warioba. Five of those killed were children, he said.

“The stampede occurred when the worshippers were rushing to get anointed with blessed oil,” Warioba said.

Pastor Boniface Mwamposa has been drawing huge crowds by promising prosperity and cure for disease to worshippers who walk on what he describes as “blessed oil” during his church services.