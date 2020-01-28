Abul Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar, also known as Akbar the Great, was the third emperor of the Mughal Empire who earned a reputation for being a just ruler of 16th-century India.

At a time when India is battling the rise of Hindu nationalism under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akbar's legacy has also come under attack as many states led by the far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have removed his name and story from school textbooks in the past few years.

Although for most of post-colonial India, Akbar has been remembered for upholding an inclusive vision for India, where people from all religions were equal and treated with respect, Modi's India hasn't been kind enough to the celebrated Mughal ruler.

Most Hindu nationalist groups despise the Mughal Empire. They perceive it as an invading force that 'occupied' a cluster of princely states, now known as India, for several centuries. The ruling BJP has almost always milked that distorted narrative for political gains

But Akbar's legacy is untarnishable, as large number of chroniclers, be it locals or foreigners, have cast him in a good light.

Akbar is defined as the man who espoused liberal values, a champion of religious tolerance, who also appreciated art, music and poetry.

He ruled most of the northern, central and western India, carefully navigating India's various religions, castes, ethnicities and tribal affinities. Akbar's inclusive politics helped him win the support of many Hindu leaders. He famously married a Hindu princess, nuptials that many saw in light of Akbar's politics, fortifying his position by embracing Hindus, an overwhelming majority across his realm. Akbar was polygamous in nature with multiple partners. Many historians argue that Akbar married most of his wives for political reasons.

He named the culture of religious syncretism as Din-e Illahi, or the religion of divine. It was a jumble of Islamic, Hindu, Christian and Buddhist teachings with himself as the top deity.

Born in 1542 in Umerkot, which is in today's Pakistan, some sources say that Akbar was 14 when he took the throne, while others say he was 15. His military skills were as good as his diplomatic finesse. He recaptured almost all the territories his father Humayun had lost and also expanded into western and eastern parts of Hindustan, today's India.

Akbar’s grandfather Babur founded the Mughal Empire. He was the descendent of Ghengis Khan. Babur's son and Akbar's father Humayun was removed from the throne by a Pashtun ruler Sher Shah Suri. Humayun was living in exile when Akbar was born. Although Humayun managed to regain power in 1555, he could only rule over his domains for a few months until his death. He was quickly succeeded by Akbar.

Akbar was in power under the regency of Bairam Khan and achieved relative stability as Khan was able to take control of Northern India from the Afghans, managing the army successfully at the Second Battle of Panipat against the Hindu king Hemu. Despite Khan’s loyal service, Akbar dismissed Bairam Khan in 1560 by taking full control of the government.