Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is in for more trouble - or so it seems. The revelations, reported by multiple news outlets, that he personally sent an infected video file, which aided in hacking Jeff Bezos’s phone shows how far the Saudis are willing to go to cover up their criminal tracks.

Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon.com, faced embarrassing public scrutiny when details of his extra-marital affair were leaked last year.

That happened just months after Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident journalist who wrote regular columns in The Washington Post, was brutally murdered in 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Bezos owns the Post, which was publishing reports on Khashoggi’s killing, at the time.

The Saudis were already under suspicion as Bezos’s security consultant, Gavin De Becker, openly pointed fingers at Riyadh.

“Some Americans will be surprised to learn that the Saudi government has been intent on harming Jeff Bezos since last October, when the Post began its relentless coverage of Khashoggi’s murder,” he wrote in March last year.

The United Nations is due to release a report of its investigation into Khashoggi killing in a few hours. It will also have details of the forensic examination of Bezos’s phone, says the Post.

Saudi authorities have been accused in past of hacking the phones of activists and using Pegasus software made by an Israel spyware firm NSO Group.

This poses a challenge to MBS’ plans, as he is popularly known, to open the Saudi economy to foreign investment. The crown prince wants to wean the kingdom away from its dependence on oil by promoting tourism and other service industries.

But he has come to be seen as a bully who would go to any lengths to have his way, even if that means a complete disregard for established principles of international diplomacy.