Moroccan authorities have sentenced a Youtuber who criticised the king to prison and detained a journalist-activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet.

A court in Settat handed a four-year prison sentence to Mohammed Sekkaki for referring to Moroccans as donkeys and criticising King Mohammed VI, in a video posted on YouTube in November.

The royal family is widely revered in Morocco, and criticising the king is a criminal offence.

Also on Thursday, journalist and activist Omar Radi was detained in Casablanca and charged with insulting a judge. Radi's arrest was apparently prompted by a tweet six months ago criticising a Moroccan court's decision to hand maximum prison sentences to leaders of mass demonstrations in the poverty-stricken northern Rif region.

Freedom of speech advocates say the decisions reflect growing pressure against those who use social networks to express anger at economic and social problems.

Limited freedom of expression?

The Casablanca court refused to grant Radi bail pending the next hearing on January 2, said activist Khalid El Bekkari, who was in the court when Radi was charged.

If convicted, Radi could face up to a year in prison and a $555 fine. It was unclear why the arrest occurred so long after the original tweet.