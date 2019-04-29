As Sudanese protests show no signs of abating, the Saudi-led Gulf bloc is working hard to build influence in the troubled country.

Although Sudan's new Transitional Military Council (TMC) ousted Omar al Bashir in a coup and sought to broker a compromise with protesters, the Saudi-led Gulf bloc sent substantial financial aid to the military council.

The offer faced blowback however. Many leading protesters snubbed it, warning both Saudi and UAE against interfering in Sudan's internal problems.

Experts say there's now a window open for Turkey and Qatar, as anti-Saudi and UAE sentiment is running high in Sudan.

“Turkey can play a very important role in Sudan," said Khalid Mustafa Medani, a political science professor, who is also the chair of African studies program at McGill University.

"A few weeks ago, the Turkish ambassador to Sudan came out and supported protesters and opposition. Turkey is a very important country for Sudan because it has a lot of investments along with Qatar on Suakin Island in the Red Sea area. They have invested a great deal of money in Sudan."

Medani said Turkey has a strategic interest in Sudan to balance the Saudi-led Gulf’s influence in the country.

Turkey has opposed the Saudi-led Gulf policies across the Middle East, from their embargo of gas-rich Qatar in 2017 to their support for the Egyptian military coup, which overthrew the country’s first democratically-elected government and its president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

Medani said that protesters are strongly against any Saudi-UAE involvement in Sudanese politics and if they are able to convince the military council to agree to most of their demands, the Saudi-UAE-Egypt bloc’s influence in Sudan will start to wane.

There have been widespread protests, condemning pro-military stances of both the Saudi-UAE alliance and Egypt in Sudan, where demonstrators have been increasingly vocal against any outside intervention.