Changes to the charter of one of China's top universities including the dropping of the phrase "freedom of thought" and inclusion of a pledge to follow the Communist Party's leadership has sparked heated debate as well as a rare act of student defiance.

The changes to the charter of Fudan University in Shanghai, considered one of China's more liberal institutions, came to light on Tuesday when the education ministry said it had approved alterations for three universities.

Within hours, the Fudan amendments were trending on the Weibo social media platform with one hashtag viewed more than a million times.

"If I may dare to ask those who initiated the amendment of the Fudan University charter, how do you expect our generation of Fudan people to face our ancestors," said one Weibo user.

But that post and many similar ones questioning the changes, in particular the removal of "freedom of thought", was deleted by Wednesday afternoon although the issue was being discussed in private WeChat groups.

Since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, China has tightened controls on the internet and various aspects of civil society in a campaign that has seen increasing censorship and shrinking space for protests, including on campuses.

The revisions to the university charters come as Beijing is grappling with anti-government protests in Hong Kong that have involved many students.

A video circulating on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon showed a group of Fudan University students singing their college anthem, which includes the phrase "freedom of thought", during their lunch break.