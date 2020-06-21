One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total in a tweet posted just after 3am.

The name and age of the deceased weren't immediately released, and it wasn't clear whether anyone was taken into custody.

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the Uptown neighbourhood in Minneapolis.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark's Uptown Theatre and where several bars and restaurants are located.