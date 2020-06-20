Following Juneteenth observances, protesters demonstrating against racial injustice tore down and set ablaze a monument of Confederate General Albert Pike late on Friday in the United States capital, Washington, DC.

According to local media, the group of demonstrators gathered near the DC police headquarters at around 0300GMT wrapped two ropes around the statue before pulling it down then dousing it with lighter fluid and setting it on fire.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the protesters' actions calling on the DC mayor to have them arrested. Trump's tweet comes on the eve of his controversial re-election rally in Tulsa on Saturday (June 20).

Juneteenth celebrations

Americans had earlier taken to the streets of cities around the country to demand racial justice on a day heavy with symbolism – the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Marches and rallies were being held in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Washington and other cities against a backdrop of weeks of protests fueled by the deaths of African Americans at the hands of police.

In a stark illustration of the tensions roiling the nation, President Donald Trump issued a solemn White House statement commemorating Juneteenth while at the same time threatening protesters on Twitter.

Juneteenth marks the day – June 19, 1865 – when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed slaves that they were free – two months after the Civil War had ended and two-and-a-half years after president Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is generally celebrated with prayer services and family gatherings but it comes this year amid a national soul-searching over America's legacy of racial injustice.

Protests over racial inequality

The United States has been gripped by daily "Black Lives Matter" protests since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer in Minnesota.

In Chicago, thousands of demonstrators staged a peaceful march carrying huge black banners emblazoned with a picture of Floyd and his name.

Protesters in Atlanta, where a police officer was charged with murder this week for shooting a black man in the back, marched on the Georgia State Capitol.

Demonstrators took to the streets of New York and gathered in Washington outside the Lincoln Memorial and on a street near the White House which has been renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

A small demonstration was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ahead of a "Juneteenth Rally for Justice" that is to feature a speech by civil rights activist Al Sharpton.

'Will be a much different scene!'