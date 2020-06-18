In their last phone conversation, Neha Ojha, the wife of an Indian soldier, said she laughed off her husband's idea to name their daughter Snow White because he received the news of her birth while patrolling a snow-covered valley on the border with China.

She said she asked her husband, Kundan, to come up with an Indian name before he came home.

Sixteen hours later, Ojha was informed that her husband was among 20 soldiers killed by Chinese troops in the disputed Galwan Valley.

On Thursday, she said she was struggling to nurse her 18-day-old baby as she awaited her husband's remains.

"We were all waiting for him (Kundan) to host the naming ceremony of our daughter. Now we're preparing to hold his final rites," 23-year-old Ojha said in a telephone conversation, speaking haltingly.

The worst clash in over half a century

The Indian army on Thursday began handing over the bodies of the soldiers killed in the fight – the worst clash in over half a century between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Both countries blame each other for the clash, but agreed not to take any steps to escalate matters further.

Indian soldiers who survived the clash said the Chinese used bamboo sticks studded with nails during the confrontation in sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain, while the Indians used stones and sticks. Under an agreement forged in the 1990s, the two armies carry but do not use arms near the border.

China said its troops were engaged in a "violent physical confrontation" with Indian soldiers, but has given no details on casualties.