WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia scientist accused of treason for passing state secrets to China
A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years for allegedly handing sensitive material to foreigners.
Russia scientist accused of treason for passing state secrets to China
An aerial view shows the Russian nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy moored on the eve of the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt. / Reuters
June 16, 2020

State prosecutors have charged a prominent Russian scientist with treason after accusing him of passing state secrets to China, his lawyer said on Monday, adding that his client could serve up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Valery Mitko, president of the Arctic Academy of Sciences in St. Petersburg, has been under house arrest since authorities charged him with high treason in February.

Ivan Pavlov, his lawyer, said the 78-year-old academic travelled to China twice a year to speak as a guest lecturer and denied handing state secrets to the Chinese authorities.

Mitko did travel to China with documents for his lectures, but these contained academic and open source information only, Pavlov said.

"There were no state secrets in there at all. We consider these accusations to be absurd," Pavlov said, saying he hoped the case would be dismissed before trial.

Sources told Russian news agencies TASS and Interfax that Mitko has been accused of having given China information pertaining to methods used to detect submarines.

Mitko is also a former navy captain and served in the Pacific Fleet, according to an association of Russian navy veterans.

Recommended

Unfounded paranoia

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years for allegedly handing sensitive material to foreigners. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests often stem from unfounded paranoia.

Russia is an important player in the Arctic region and has been building up its military presence there as climate change has opened up the resource-rich region.

China, which defines itself as a "near-Arctic state", is seeking better access to untapped resources and faster trade through the Northern Sea Route. It has also invested more in Arctic research.

Despite the misgivings of some nationalist politicians, Russia has increasingly prioritised closer ties with China, especially since its relations with the West collapsed in 2014 over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation