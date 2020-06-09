Democrats in the US Congress are pushing for the most drastic police reforms in decades in light of the ongoing unrest over the killing of an African-American man by police officers and the wider issue of racialised police brutality.

The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 would prohibit police profiling on the basis of race and religion, and make training on awareness of discriminatory practices mandatory for all police departments.

Lawmakers also want to ban chokeholds and other potentially fatal restraint holds, as well as preventing the sale of military equipment to police forces.

Bodycams would also become compulsory for law enforcement officials and protections for police officers proved to have partaken in misconduct would be stripped.

No-knock warrants, with which officers can enter a suspect's home without notifying those inside, would also be banned under the proposals.

George Floyd, an African-American, was killed in late May by a police officer who knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes despite Floyd’s repeated pleas to stop.

“I can’t breathe,” Floyd called out a number of times, while also complaining about pain he was feeling in his stomach and groin.

Three other police officers watched on throughout Floyd’s ordeal. Derek Chauvin, the officer filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck, now stands charged with second degree murder and three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Challenges ahead

Each year US police officers kill around 1,000 through shootings and a disproportionately higher number of those killed are black people, mostly men.