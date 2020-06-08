Japan’s economy is still in recession but contracted at a smaller rate than initially estimated for the first quarter, according to government data released Monday.

The difference was large because private-sector demand had not dropped as much as previously estimated.

The Cabinet Office said the economy shrank at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in January-March, better than the 3.4 percent contraction given earlier.

The annual rate is the projected number if the same level of growth or contraction in that quarter lasted for a whole year. The on-quarter drop was 0.6 percent for the real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation’s goods and services.

Uncertainty remains, and the numbers may remain dismal for the April-June period.

Yoshimasa Maruyama, the chief market economist for SMBC Nikko Securities, said the upward revision in the latest quarter GDP was not surprising, and, given the reopening of economies worldwide from shutdowns over the outbreak, a recovery was likely, helped by pent-up demand.