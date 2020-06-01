As protests over the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd engulfed the US for a sixth straight night, there is a sense of frustration that the country has been through this all before.

Floyd’s death was just the latest in a series of high-profile cases of black people being killed at the hands of police in recent years.

Since 2015, over 1,200 black people have been shot and killed by police, and that doesn’t include those who died in police custody or were killed using other methods.

At 13 percent of the US population, black people are shot at a disproportionate rate – three times more than their white counterparts.

Years of police brutality and misconduct had previously sparked countless marches and debates on reform.

In August 2014, Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old high school student, was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri. His death, along with a string of others, set off a wave of non-violent demonstrations across the country.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) emerged as the most visible and organised movement from this fractured moment, pushing the problem of police violence against minorities to the forefront of American political and social discourse.

Eric Garner’s final words, as New York City police officers pinned him to the ground and choked him to death – “I can’t breathe” – found a tragic echo on May 25, when Floyd uttered the same words before he was killed.

The deaths of Floyd in Minneapolis last week and of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March are a painful reminder that police reforms have failed across the country.

Why has there been so little progress when it comes to reforming America’s policing system?

What works and what doesn’t

The Ferguson protests had ushered in an era of police reform that saw both federal and local governments invest heavily in police training, including mounted technologies like body cameras to bring about accountability, and on racial bias.

Research points out that body cameras have had hardly any effect on officer behaviour.

And there is the question of accountability: 99 percent of police killings between 2013–2019 have not resulted in officers being charged with a crime or convicted.

Strategies for reducing racial basis have also been found wanting.

Given the issue of racial diversity within US police departments, advocating for the hiring of a diverse police force to reduce police violence against people of colour seemed a reasonable solution.

Jennifer Cobbina, a professor of criminal justice at Michigan State University, argues that increased representation does not solve the problem, using the example of Baltimore.

“Just over half of the city’s police are officers of color,” she wrote. “Yet, the Baltimore Police Department was found by the Department of Justice in 2016 to have engaged in a pattern of unconstitutional racially biased policing.”

Other studies have found that hiring more minority officers is not correlated with a decline in the killing of citizens.

Policing culture is often cited as a hurdle. The pressure to conform to prevailing institutional norms plays a huge role in shaping the behaviour of officers and determines how they treat civilians of different races.

Meanwhile, there have been certain policies, when implemented, that have shown promising signs.