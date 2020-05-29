The UK is one of the worst countries in the world for respecting children’s rights, an international report has found.

Published this week,The KidsRights Index 2020 ranked the UK 169th out of 182 nations, behind Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Iraq.

Ranked at the top were Iceland, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, and Germany.

The lowest-scoring were the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan, and Chad.

The report was produced by the KidsRights Foundation, an international NGO that advocates for the wellbeing of vulnerable children across the world, in collaboration with the Erasmus School of Economics (ESE) and the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS) in the Netherlands.

It is the 8th edition of the index and the only annual global ranking focused on how countries worldwide adhere to issues surrounding children’s rights.

Drawing upon data from UNESCO, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the report uses measurements across five domains – life, health, education, protection and enabling a children’s rights environment – with a total of twenty indicators to generate a comprehensive overall ranking.

Derived from the CRC’s own guidelines, the index synthesises the performance records of countries on the most crucial aspects of children’s lives.

UK lags behind

It is the UK’s performance in the last of the five domains – enabling a children’s rights environment – that has led to its poor ranking.

The report pointed to the UK’s discriminatory treatment of certain groups of children, including Roma and gypsy children, ethnic minorities, the disabled, children in care, migrant, asylum-seeking and LGBTI children.

It concluded that British children’s views were not systematically heard in developing policy that directly impacts them.

The CRC last conducted a periodic review of the UK in 2016 and called for the repeal of compulsory collective worship in UK schools, a fully integrated education system in Northern Ireland, and statutory relationships and sex education.

Many of the CRC report’s recommendations are yet to be systematically tackled.