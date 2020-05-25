SONMARG, India-administered Kashmir — The residents of this remote hamlet, ringed by mighty Himalayan mountains in Kashmir, had hardly begun restarting their unique way of living this April when blood-soaked bodies started to arrive from distant places.

Every November, the residents migrate en masse to more accessible places as snow cuts the hamlet off from the rest of the world for circa six months. They usually return in late March or early April.

Located in picturesque Sonmarg (the Golden Meadow), a famous tourist spot, the village’s geography had shielded it from the searing effects of the raging anti-India insurgency.

But the situation in the mainland has become so grim that the conflict appears to have reached this distant village in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the evening of 22 April, the villagers learnt that the bodies of four Kashmiri insurgents, who hail from southern Kashmir, about 150 km away, were being buried in a nearby graveyard.

The men rushed to offer funeral prayers. Over the next month, they would turn up for 12 others, including Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Riyaz Naikoo, who was killed on 6 May.

Until mid-April, the Indian forces handed the bodies of Kashmiri rebels to their kin for burial. An insurgent would end up either in his ancestral graveyard or the local “martyrs graveyards” even if he had been killed somewhere else.

Given that rebels’ funerals began to attract large crowds, the general consensus was that such occasions would further feed the deep-rooted anti-India sentiment. As a result, Indian forces decided that all rebels would be buried in a distant hinterland, irrespective of the location of death.

The forces manage this by passing off every slain rebel as “unidentified”. To claim an “unidentified” rebel’s body, the law requires the claimants to officially request an exhumation, as well as a DNA test. The timeframe of this is up to officials, and therefore can prove long.

Families of Kashmiri fighters have, for now, yielded to the government’s firm resolve in preventing big funerals. It has started an altogether different trend, one where the family of the deceased, after learning of a death, discreetly approaches the police to claim the body.

This spares them filing a formal application for the exhumation and the organisation of the DNA test. With police permission granted, two to three closest family members tend to drive to Sonmarg for the last prayers. In some cases, slain fighters haven’t had anyone present to offer final prayers.

There is another similar graveyard where ethnic Kashmiri rebels have been interred since the middle of April. Located in the northern Baramulla district, it was somewhere, before April, where only Pakistani militants or Pakistan-administered Kashmir militants were buried.

Kashmir police chief, Vijay Kumar, told the Indian media on 28 April that bodies were not being handed over to families for burial in order to ensure that COVID-19 lockdown guidelines were appropriately followed.

“If we allow for identification at encounter sites and permit burial at their native places, huge gatherings might spread infection of COVID-19,” he had said. No top official who TRT World contacted was willing to speak on the record about whether the insurgents would be buried somewhere other than their native lands once the lockdown was to end.

The trend of not handing the bodies of rebels to local residents began after tens of thousands of Kashmiris attended the funeral of the Pakistani militant, Abu Qasim. On that occasion, in October 2015, two villages clashed with each other over the custody of his body.

The Sonmarg graveyard is therefore the second “martyrs’” graveyard “created” by the Indian government. Of all places, why did they pick this spot? The villagers have some opinions on the matter.

They say that opposite the site, separated only by a road, is a sprawling camp of the Indian army’s 123 Infantry Battalion. The village itself is separated from the camp by wire fencing. A police station is situated on the other side of the graveyard, about 100 metres away. Along the back of the graveyard runs a tributary of the Sindh River. All this means, of course, that the dead are under the watch of Indian forces all the time. The weather lends a hand on surveillance, too, given that for six months, the snow-bound graveyard will have no visitors.

Sonmarg is also the base camp for Hindu pilgrims who visit the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath. In the two months during which the annual pilgrimage takes place, normally beginning in June, many Kashmiris avoid visiting the scenic spot due to the harsh security measures. In fact, we have learned that a patch of land right next to the graveyard, the villagers tell us, is rented out by its private owner as a tenting site for pilgrims.

Conflict travels to the sleepy village

Until mid-April, the villagers’ engagement with this ordinary graveyard was minimal. A few pastoral nomads who had died during annual migrations over decades lay buried here in nameless graves.

Their relatives, if they happened to pass by, offered prayers. But it often became somewhere the villagers, who are ethnic Kashmiris and whose ancestors had gifted this piece of land to nomads, would come and see to grave care and restoration themselves. They would clear grass, restore a sunken grave, among other things.

The tourist-filled atmosphere, the stunning scenery, and its location by the side of a busy highway that leads to the Ladakh region, had rendered the graveyard inconspicuous.

Not anymore.

During the burial of the rebels, the villagers felt they were experiencing the wider conflict for the first time in their lives.

They complain the police did not dig the graves ‘properly’. Rather than the locally-preferred and better lahd, in which the body is placed in a niche carved out of a side of the grave, they opted for shaqq, in which the body is lowered into a hollow dug into the base of a wide and deep rectangular trench.

Islam permits shaqq. But, the villagers say, they had never seen one made by an earth excavator. Watching its fortified steel teeth tear into a graveyard was a repulsive sight because Kashmiris are accustomed to seeing gravediggers burrow into earth with a pickaxe, removing earth in a wicker basket while sullen mourners watch by and whisper prayers.

They say the soil, which remains damp for the better part of the year, would have required the hollow containing the body to be sealed with stone slabs rather than easily-decaying wooden planks that might have the tendency to collapse the graves. Another worry is that the graveyard is not fenced.